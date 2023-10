Become a member and get access to romance industry experts! LUV Insider connects romance lovers and creators with executives and authors that produce and publish romance films and books. Members will be invited to submit for a potential $1 million movie deal with Brain Power Studios! Join LUV Insider now to learn about the romance industry from the best!

LUV Insider This site is no longer available here. If you have questions, please reach out to our support team by using this contact form.